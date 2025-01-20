NewsNation/World

Shooting involving border patrol agent investigated in Vermont

By The Associated Press

COVENTRY, Vt. — Authorities are investiging a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in northern Vermont.

Vermont State Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 91 in Coventry. State police officers were assisting federal authorities including the FBI.

A portion of the highway was closed in both directions for about two hours afterward. The northbound lane reopened just after 5 p.m.

Coventry is close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Newport Station.

