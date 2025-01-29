Wegmans recalls frozen chicken nuggets due to possible bone fragments

NEW YORK — Wegmans is recalling frozen chicken nuggets in eight states and the District of Columbia because there may be bone fragments in the packages.

A public health alert was issued for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, with hopes of making sure customers are aware that they shouldn't eat them. A typical recall from the agency wasn't issued because the product is no longer for sale.

The alert covers 46 ounce plastic packages containing “Wegmans Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat” with a best if used by date of Aug. 26, 2025. That is located on the back of the packaging next to the barcode in the lower right corner. The product was produced on Aug. 26, 2024.

The nuggets were only made for Wegmans Food Markets and distributed in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said that it was notified of the issue after Wegmans received multiple consumer complaints of bone fragments in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said that it is concerned that consumers may still have some of the nugget packages in their freezers. Consumers who still have packages are urged not to eat the product, and to throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Wegmans said that all packages can be returned for a full refund.

Customers can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.