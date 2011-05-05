Wife: Bush says ceremony for current prez

DALLAS -- Former President George W. Bush decided not to join President Barack Obama at a ceremony Thursday at Ground Zero because he feels that sitting presidents alone should preside over such official ceremonies, the former first lady said.

Laura Bush told The Associated Press yesterday that she and her husband were out to dinner Sunday night when they received word that Obama wanted to speak with him. The former president went home to take the call informing him that U.S. military forces had killed bin Laden in a raid of his compound in Pakistan, Laura Bush said.

The former first lady said her husband declined an invitation to attend yesterday's event in New York because "that's for President Obama to do at this point."

She said she and her husband both felt great pride for military and intelligence personnel after hearing the news. -- AP