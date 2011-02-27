Wis. governor says protests haven't swayed him

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says the two weeks of protests in the state capital haven't swayed his resolve to eliminate collective bargaining rights for most public employees.

Leaders of Wisconsin's largest public workers' unions have capitulated to Walker's demands for their members to cover more of their pension and health care benefits to help close Wisconsin's budget deficit.

But Walker said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that stripping the workers of collective bargaining rights is necessary to give the state the flexibility to get its finances in order.

Democratic and union leaders say the attack on collective bargaining is an attempt to undermine the unions and weaken the Democratic Party base.

Walker also says he thinks some of the 14 state Senators who fled the capital will return soon.