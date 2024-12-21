NewsNation/World

14-year-old killed in Wisconsin school shooting shared gifts of music and art with many, friends say

The casket of Rubi Patricia Vergara, who was killed at Abundant Life Christian School, is carried out of the church following funeral service at City Church in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/JOHN HART

By The Associated Press

Rubi Patricia Vergara was a talented young teenager who often handcrafted gifts for others and shared her musical talents with many, family friends recounted at funeral services held Saturday morning.

Vergara, 14, was a student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, where she was shot and killed by a fellow student Monday. Teacher Erin West, 42, was also killed in the attack.

“She was a quiet, gentle spirit who cared deeply for others,” City Church lead pastor Tom Flaherty said. “But Rubi also had a faith beyond her years.”

Vergara’s services were held at City Church, which is adjacent to the school. West’s funeral is set for Monday at Doxa Church in Madison, according to her obituary.

Two other injured students remained hospitalized Saturday in critical condition but were stable, UW Hospital said.

A family friend, Dawn Moris, spoke about Vergara's compassion and empathy. Vergara made personalized birthday cards for loved ones with digital artwork, origami and had started crocheting. Moris showed those in the congregation a small crocheted smiley face potato crafted by Vergara.

“She applied a caring and creative approach to everything she did,” Moris said.

Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, who was killed in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, is laid to rest during a graveside memorial service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona Wis. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/John Hart

Vergara played keyboard in a family worship band and could hear a song and pick it up on the piano, Moris said. As a singer, she had a special talent of harmonizing and “sang like an angel,” Moris said.

Vergara's aunt played her niece's favorite song, “Shoulders" by for King & Country, on the guitar during the service. Her uncle, Andy Remus, thanked the people of Madison for supporting his family this past week.

Police say the shooter, 15-year-old student Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, shot herself at the school and died at a Madison hospital. Police have said she was in contact with a man in California who authorities say was planning to attack a government building. Rupnow's motivation for the attack remains a key part of their investigation.

