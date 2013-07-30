Woman arrested in D.C. vandalism case

WASHINGTON -- A woman was arrested yesterday in the Washington National Cathedral after green paint was found splattered inside two chapels, and police were investigating her in connection with two similar incidents on the National Mall, authorities said.

Investigators were hoping to question the woman about the Mall vandalism, including at the Lincoln Memorial, but a language barrier delayed the interrogation, Assistant D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. She was likely to be charged with destruction of property, he said.

Green paint was found early Friday morning on the Lincoln Memorial, and symbols were found painted in green later Friday on another statue on the Mall. The memorial was closed temporarily but reopened later Friday. -- AP