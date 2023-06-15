Woman charged with aggravated assault in shooting of Pennsylvania district attorney

EMPORIUM, Pa. — A woman accused of shooting the district attorney for a rural central Pennsylvania county has been charged with aggravated assault and related counts, state police announced Thursday.

Porice Diamond Mincy, 31, of Emporium, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred Wednesday at the law office of Paul Malizia, who serves as district attorney for Cameron County. He suffered a leg wound and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

State police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting or provided further details about it, but said it appears to be an “isolated incident” and posed no threat to the community.

In a social media post late Wednesday night, Malizia thanked residents for their concern over “today’s most unfortunate events” and said he would continue to serve as district attorney.

Troopers were called to the law office in Emporium around 3 p.m., but Mincy had already fled the scene in a vehicle, authorities said. Details about her capture were not released.

Mincy remained jailed Thursday and it wasn’t known if she has retained an attorney.