Woman who said she was "Rosie" in WWII poster dies

A Michigan woman who said her photo was the inspiration for a popular poster lauding the efforts of working women during World War II has died.

Geraldine Doyle died Sunday in Lansing. She was 86.

The Lansing State Journal reports that a war production committee used Doyle’s likeness from a photo taken when she was a 17-year-old factory worker in Ann Arbor in the illustrated “We Can Do It!” poster. The head-scarfed wearing woman flexing her bicep encouraged women to enter the work force.

The poster and Norman Rockwell’s similar painting of a female factory worker followed a popular song titled “Rosie the Riveter.” That name was attached to women performing jobs traditionally held by men.

A memorial service for Doyle is scheduled for Jan. 8.