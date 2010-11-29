Wyoming tree arrives in D.C. to adorn U.S. Capitol

A 67-foot-tall Englemann spruce from Wyoming has arrived in Washington, D.C., to be this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

It arrived by truck on Monday and Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Michael Enzi were on hand to receive it.

Workers cut off some of the stump before raising it on the West Front of the Capitol. It will be decorated with ornaments made by Wyoming residents, and the lights will be switched on Dec. 7. It’s the first time the Capitol tree has come from Wyoming.

A search began a year ago in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the Capitol superintendent of grounds made his choice in July.

It was felled in November and loaded on a truck for a winding journey of nearly 5,000 miles with stops for 35 community celebrations.