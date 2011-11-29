Zebras get loose from Va. zoo, roam neighborhood

Two zebras from a zoo in a Washington, D.C., suburb escaped and briefly wandered through a residential neighborhood before being captured.

No one was injured.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says it received calls Monday afternoon from residents of the Leesburg-area neighborhood reporting zebras on the loose.

Sheriff's deputies worked to keep the animals safe from traffic until control officers could safely capture them using tranquilizers.

The owner of the Leesburg Animal Park says the zebras got loose when two workers not affiliated with the park accidentally left a gate open.

This is the second time animals have escaped from the petting zoo. Last year, a serval — a type of African cat — escaped and was hit by a car.