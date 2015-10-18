NewsNation/World

1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Florida's ZombiCon, cops say

Police stand early Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, near the site...

Police stand early Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, near the site of a shooting late Saturday at ZombiCon that police say killed on person and injured four others in Fort Myers, Fla. Credit: AP / Benjamin Brasch

Police say a shooting at the ZombiCon gathering in Florida killed one person and injured four others.

Lt. Victor Medico of the Fort Myers Police Department said the shootings began at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, The News-Press reported. He said police were searching for a suspect, and the four people hurt had injuries that were not life-threatening.

No details were immediately available about the suspect or victims. Police did not immediately return a phone call.

The annual festival had been expected to draw more than 20,000 fans dressed as zombies, the newspaper said. Medico said the scene was described as "shoulder to shoulder."

A statement on the ZombiCon Facebook page said organizers were saddened by the news and the group takes the safety of its patrons very seriously.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?