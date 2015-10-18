1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Florida's ZombiCon, cops say

Police say a shooting at the ZombiCon gathering in Florida killed one person and injured four others.

Lt. Victor Medico of the Fort Myers Police Department said the shootings began at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, The News-Press reported. He said police were searching for a suspect, and the four people hurt had injuries that were not life-threatening.

No details were immediately available about the suspect or victims. Police did not immediately return a phone call.

The annual festival had been expected to draw more than 20,000 fans dressed as zombies, the newspaper said. Medico said the scene was described as "shoulder to shoulder."

A statement on the ZombiCon Facebook page said organizers were saddened by the news and the group takes the safety of its patrons very seriously.