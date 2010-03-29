NATIONAL BRIEFS





MIDWEST: FBI raids in several states

The FBI said agents conducted weekend raids in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio and arrested at least three people. A militia leader in Michigan said the target of at least one of the raids was a Christian militia group. Some of the arrested face gun charges and other suspects are sought. The FBI said there had been activity in two southeast Michigan counties near the Ohio state line. A spokesman in Cleveland said agents arrested two people Saturday after raids in two Ohio towns. A third arrest made in northeast Illinois on Sunday stemmed from a raid Saturday in northwest Indiana, both part of a continuing investigation in Michigan, according to agents in Illinois. Michael Lackomar of the Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia said a team leaders got a frantic call from members of Hutaree, a Christian militia group, who said their southwest Michigan property was being raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.





NORTH CAROLINA: Storm damages homes

A handful of people were reported injured Sunday night by violent storms that probably spawned tornadoes, ripping the metal roof off one building and damaging homes in central North Carolina. Several tornadoes were said to have been spotted between Charlotte and Greensboro, though none has been confirmed. There were reports of injuries in the Linwood area and 20 to 30 homes had been damaged in High Point. Northern Georgia also was hit with heavy storms.





Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CALIFORNIA: Woman slain; two held

Two teenagers were arrested Sunday after a 38-year-old woman was dragged alongside a vehicle for several blocks, then shot in an apparent robbery attempt, Westminster police said. Tuyet Thi Huynh of Garden Grove was seen at a park, talking to a man and a woman sitting in a vehicle. Police said the passenger grabbed Huynh's purse as the car sped away, then one of the suspects shot Huynh. She died at a hospital. Christopher Yu, 18, of Fountain Valley and Lynn Quach, 19, of Garden Grove were held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.