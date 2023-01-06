New London to host open house on Lead Service Line Replacement Program

Jan. 5—NEW LONDON — The city will hold an open house Jan. 11 to update the public on an initiative to identify and replace lead water service lines.

The open house will be at the senior center on 120 Broad St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the same presentation given twice, the first at 6:15 p.m. and the second at 7:15 p.m.

The public will also have the ability to attend virtually and is asked to register at https://tinyurl.com/NewLondonLead.

The objective of the meeting is to introduce the public to the city's Lead Service Line Replacement Program. The public will learn about how to prevent lead exposure and keep families safe, learn where lead service lines exist in the city and what to expect during construction.

The city has already begun implementation of a comprehensive LSLR Program, which includes updating the city's current inventory of lead water service lines and replacing them with copper lines.

In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held on Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location. The Environmental Protection Agency is sponsoring the event.

