New York briefs

Owner of recycling business sentenced

A federal judge in Binghamton has sentenced the owner of an industrial recycling business along New York's Southern Tier to 366 days in federal prison for improperly storing and disposing of hazardous waste.

Brian Davis, 46, of Owego pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of violating the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

He also will serve 3 years of supervised release and pay a $5,000 fine.

Davis admitted in a plea agreement that between July 2013 and May 2014 he stored hazardous materials, including toxic heavy metals, without properly isolating them, protecting them from the elements, fencing their storage area, or labeling them as hazardous.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Davis, who owns Large Car LLC, also admitted he contaminated the environment by repeatedly setting hazardous materials on fire and evaporating them.

Ex-nurse admits to disseminating photos

A former central New York hospital nurse who took a photo of an unconscious man's genitals has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disseminating of unlawful surveillance photos.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Kristen Johnson, 26, of Fulton will be forced to give up her nursing license as part of a plea deal.

She used an iPhone 5 to photograph an incapacitated male patient's genitals.

After a nine-month investigation, the Onondaga County district attorney's office charged Johnson in May with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, and one count of second-degree disseminating unlawful surveillance, a misdemeanor.

The felony charge against her was reduced as part of her plea, which also requires Johnson to spend 3 years on probation.

She will be sentenced in February.