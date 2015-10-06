New York City briefs

Flushable wipes case deferred to the FTC

A federal judge in Brooklyn yesterday deferred ruling on a proposed class action over Charmin's Freshmates "flushable wipes" brought by a Great Neck man to give the Federal Trade Commission time to rule on complaints that the product isn't really "flushable."

U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein said over a dozen false advertising suits were pending in Brooklyn and elsewhere against Charmin maker Procter & Gamble and other manufacturers claiming the wipes don't disintegrate quickly, and the FTC was best positioned to come up with a uniform rule defining "flushable."

Weinstein ruled in a suit brought by Anthony Belfiore of Great Neck, who claimed he bought the wipes at Waldbaum's based on packaging saying they were "safe for sewer and septic systems." But he said they didn't break down, clogged his pipes and produced a $526.83 sewer bill.

In addition to consumers, Weinstein said municipalities also have sued, claiming damage to sewage treatment plants. He said performance differs among products, but the FTC forced one maker to limit use of the term "flushable" and has an "ongoing inquiry" on Charmin wipes.

Fare-beating suspect had illegal gun: cops

Police say officers making a subway fare-beating arrest found an illegal gun in the suspect's purse.

The NYPD says plainclothes officers at the Kingston/Throop Avenue stop on the C line in Brooklyn saw Sophia Ashford, 17, manipulate a turnstile to slip through without paying Sunday afternoon.

Police say Ashford, who had no ID, was arrested and searched. Officers found an unloaded revolver in her bag.

Bail was set at $2,500 at her arraignment yesterday.

The NYPD has been easing up on arrests for such low-level offenses since Mayor Bill de Blasio took office. Officers sometimes issue summonses instead of making arrests. But people without identification continue to be arrested. Rail-y going back in time to Boogie Down

An olive-green train that dates back to 1917 will run express from Grand Central Station to Yankee Stadium this evening for the playoff game.

The four-car, Lo-V train has rattan seats and paddle fans instead of air conditioning. It also uses air pressure to open and close its doors, rather than electric motors. It was retired in the early 1960s. Transit workers volunteer to keep it in good condition at the East 180th Street shop.

The train will leave from Grand Central about 7 p.m. on the uptown track on the Lexington Avenue Line, and take 30 minutes to reach Yankee Stadium. It is called a Lo-V, or low-voltage, train because its predecessors had a much higher, and more dangerous, voltage that ran directly from the third rail to the motorman's controller.

Staten Island to get

victim-services site

Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday celebrated the creation of Staten Island's Family Justice Center, which is set to open early next year as the fifth of its kind in the city.

The center, which is near the borough's courts and district attorney's office in St. George, will cost about $5.9 million, officials said. The facility's location will help domestic violence victims receive services from several agencies, including legal consulting and housing assistance.

"It's Staten Island's turn," de Blasio said, at the site with first lady Chirlane McCray at his side. "It's time for Staten Island to have this support available for people in need."

De Blasio said intimate-partner homicides decreased by 27 percent from 2013 to 2014. Staten Island is the last borough to open a family justice center.

"We have a long way to go but that shows that more outreach, more preventative work really makes a difference," he said. "We stand ready and willing to fight for every person suffering from domestic abuse -- every single one -- from Staten Island to the Bronx, all five boroughs, we will be there for people in need."