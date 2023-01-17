New York News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New York stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New York and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES:

MEXICO-CORRUPTION

Genaro García Luna will go on trial Tuesday on charges of helping the Sinaloa Cartel traffic drugs and protect them from capture while he was serving as Mexico’s top security official. Garcia Luna was best known as the mumbling, tough-looking former security secretary under ex-president Felipe Calderon who spearheaded the bloody war on cartels between 2006 and 2012. Prosecutors claim he accepted briefcases stuffed with tens of millions of dollars in bribes. In a Brooklyn courtroom Garcia Luna is expected to face a parade of government witnesses, including high-level cartel members, of a kind not seen since Sinaloa boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was convicted there in 2019. By Mark Stevenson. SENT: 780 words,

SOC—FIFA INVESTIGATION

Two former Fox sports executives, Carlos Martinez and Hernan Lopez, and a sports marketing company based in Argentina are going on trial in a scheme to pay bribes to secure broadcasting rights to South America’s premier club soccer tournament and to the World Cup. By Michael R. Sisak. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 4 p.m.

OFFSHORE WIND-DEAD WHALES

Environmental and fishing groups hold a press conference to support offshore wind development and decry what they say is the false narrative of wind farm site preparation possibly harming or killing whales in New Jersey and New York. By Wayne Parry. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2 p.m.

OFFICER SHOT

A police officer was shot in the arm in the Bronx early Tuesday, and a 16-year-old was arrested, officials said. Police were seeking two additional suspects in connection with the shooting just after 3 a.m., New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. By Karen Matthews. SENT: 370 words.

I LOVE MY LIBRARIAN

Some are fighting local efforts to censor books, while others are focused on cultural programs, education about Ukraine or helping patrons members buy groceries. These are this year’s winners of the I Love My Librarian Award. Based everywhere from New York City to Carencro, Louisiana, the winners share a common desire to work with their communities. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 430 words.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Daily Show” this week and she says viewers can expect Jones’ trademark — some blunt, edgy humor. By Mark Kennedy. SENT: 430 words, photo.

MADONNA TOUR

Madonna will “Take a Bow” with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a “Celebration” of the pop icon’s hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. SENT: 200 words, photo.

SPORTS:

BKN—NETS-SPURS

Brooklyn opens a five-game road trip at the Spurs with the Nets looking for their first win in a third try without injured superstar Kevin Durant. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.

HKN—SABRES-BLACKHAWKS

The Buffalo Sabres visit the Chicago Blackhawks. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8:30 p.m.

FBN—GIANTS-THRIVING JONES

Daniel Jones’ future with the New York Giants was uncertain heading into the season with plenty of critics wondering if he could be a franchise-type quarterback. After a solid season and outstanding postseason debut, Jones has has silenced many of those doubters while leading the Giants into the divisional round of the NFC playoffs against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. By Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BBN—METS-CORREA

Mets general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter appear at a media availability and are expected to address the failed deal to sign Carlos Correa. By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 600 words, news conference starts 1:30 p.m.

—BKC—BOWLING GREEN-BUFFALO: Bowling Green plays Buffalo at Alumni Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

LOCALIZATION:

VACCINATIONS-KIDS-LOCALIZE IT — For years, 94% to 95% of incoming kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles, tetanus and certain other diseases. But the U.S. has begun to see a drop, with rates falling below 94% in the 2020-2021 and to about 93% in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a new U.S. government report. We offer tips for localizing the story.

Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO:

Biden pays tribute to MLK in Washington

NYC mayor slams fed govt on migrant crisis

California storms: Piece of mountain road missing

Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland

AUDIO:

$300K Brink’s heist: Men distract worker, thief swipes cash

Panel quashes bill allowing murder charges for drug dealers

Elon Musk drama shifts from Twitter to tweets about Tesla

Swift guitar, Eminem shoes among items in charity auction

U.S. STORIES:

POLICE FORCE INVESTIGATION — A memorial service is planned for a man whose death after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop led to protests. WMC-TV reports a service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols is set for noon Tuesday in Memphis. It’s being held following protests at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday and in front of a police station on Saturday. “I am a man! Tyre was a man!” people chanted outside the museum amid a large line to get in the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Family called for the release of body-worn camera recordings and for the officers to be fired and charged. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA STORMS — California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period. Forecasters caution that although the midweek rainfall will be light, it could be enough to cause problems because the state is so saturated. Nine atmospheric rivers since late December have caused power outages, flooding, levee breaks, washouts and landslides. At least 20 people have been killed. SENT: 150 words, photos, video.

CLIMATE CHANGE-MOVING SPECIES — The once-controversial idea of relocating an imperiled species to another island, country or continent for conservation is gaining increasing acceptance among scientists as a measure of last resort. Yet the potential danger — and scientific debate — lies in what humans can’t predict. Recently scientists have moved Tristram’s storm petrel chicks from beaches being submerged by rising sea levels to shores they’ve never bred on, 500 miles away on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Such relocations are still rare, but wildlife officials in the U.S. have drafted a proposal to guide scientists in deciding when it’s appropriate to deliberately move a threatened species outside its historical range. By Christina Larson and Matthew Brown. SENT: 960 words, photos.

KING HOLIDAY OBSERVANCES — America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said Monday. The Rev. Bernice King, who leads The King Center in Atlanta, said leaders, especially politicians, too often cheapen her father’s legacy into a “comfortable and convenient King” offering easy platitudes. “We love to quote King in and around the holiday. ... But then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year,” she declared at the commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her father once preached. The service, sponsored by the center and held at Ebenezer annually, headlined observances of the 38th federal King holiday. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video, audio.

