1993 World Trade Center bombing victims remembered at annual ceremony

Seaford native Edward Smith still makes an annual pilgrimage back to New York to mourn his pregnant wife and their unborn son, and the lives that were forever lost 32 years ago. On Wednesday, he heard a memorial bell toll at 12:18 p.m., as he has in years past, to mark the moment that a van parked by a terrorist exploded in a below-ground garage at the World Trade Center, killing six people, including two Long Islanders, and injuring over 1,000 other people. Smith's wife, Monica Rodriguez Smith, 35, of Seaford, was weeks from giving birth. “It was her last day of work before she was to give birth of a baby, and so our lives were at the pinnacle, and then that all came crashing down because of people’s ideologies,” Smith, now 62, of Scottsdale, Arizona, said Wednesday after the ceremony. The other Long Islander was John DiGiovanni, 45, of Valley Stream, a sales manager for Kerr Chemicals, who had pulled his car into the garage just before the bomb went off. Wednesday’s ceremony — for an attack that would presage the much deadlier and more destructive 9/11 — drew dozens to the former site of the north tower, now a memorial. There were survivors, loved ones, personnel from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the FDNY, the NYPD, some who hadn’t been born before either attack. The attack was carried out by Islamic extremists who were aggrieved by U.S. involvement in the Mideast, support for Israel and the deaths of Palestinians. "Terror for terror," said the attack’s mastermind, Ramzi Yousef, who according to an FBI summary wanted the bomb to topple one tower, with the collapsing debris knocking down the other tower. He wanted to kill 250,000 Americans, a number inspired by the number of fatalities from U.S. atomic bombings of Japan during World War II (which, according to a Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists estimate, ranges from 110,000 to 210,000). Six men were convicted of the bombing, and one attacker hasn’t been caught. Just after the trial, Smith, who had been living with his wife in the house he grew up in, moved to Arizona. At Wednesday’s ceremony, Charlie Maikish, who was the director of the World Trade Center in 1993, delivered remarks, as did Elizabeth L. Hillman, president of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which oversees the reflecting pools where the names of the victims of the attacks on 2/26/1993 and 9/11/2001 are engraved. "Telling their stories helps us better understand the many consequences of terrorism and appreciate the triumph of human dignity," she said. Maikish described the towers — where the explosion in 1993 caused a nearly 100-foot crater, a few stories high and deep — as "an international icon to a free, open and democratic symbol of western capitalism." About two years after that bombing, Yousef was on the last leg of being flown back to New York from Pakistan to face trial. An FBI official pulled back Yousef’s blindfold and gestured below, toward the towers, The New York Times reported at the time. "Look down there. They're still standing," the official told Yousef. He retorted, "They wouldn't be if I had enough money and explosives."

