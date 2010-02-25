2 firefighters face charges in Bay Ridge bar melee

Two veteran city firefighters now face charges for a melee with civilians last month at a Bay Ridge bar and restaurant, officials said.

Firefighters Michael Reilly, 45, and Ryan Warnock, 32, were awaiting arraignment late Thursday in Brooklyn state criminal court on charges of riot and assault, according to law enforcement officials. The hometowns of both men weren't immediately available.

The fracas at the Salty Dog in Bay Ridge early on Jan. 29 began after a civilian bar patron spilled a drink on a firefighter who was part of a large group partying at the location, a bar and restaurant that sports a firefighter motif.

"This is just the first step," said attorney Joseph Tacopina, who is representing five civilians who claim they were injured and expects more charges. "They are still doing a grand jury investigation."

Reilly, who has 13 years on the force, and Warnock, who has been a firefighter for nine years, were suspended without pay for 30 days following their arrests, said a spokesman for the FDNY.

Both men, who were assigned to Ladder 174 in Flatbush, could face departmental charges at the completion of the criminal case.