2 men charged in NYC with supporting terror

Two U.S. citizens charged in New York with conspiring to provide material support to al-Qaida have appeared in court in Virginia.

Wesam El-Hanafi and Sabirhan Hasanoff waived their rights to a hearing in Virginia and will be sent to New York for a detention hearing.

Both men said they had spoken to their lawyers prior to the Friday afternoon hearing. The men were dressed in Oxford shirts and slacks and spoke softly with no discernible accent, with their hands folded behind their backs.

An indictment unsealed Friday accuses El-Hanafi of traveling to Yemen to meet with members of al-Qaida in February 2008. Prosecutors say he later took an oath of allegiance to the terror group.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also accused Hasanoff of “performing assignments” for al-Qaida in New York.