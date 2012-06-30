8 U.S. air marshals in NY face firings

The Transportation Security Administration is firing eight federal air marshals, including a supervisor, for allegedly drinking alcohol on a training day and suspending six others for not reporting the misconduct, the agency said Friday.

The 14 marshals belong to the New York office. All can appeal except a probationary employee who was terminated immediately.

The TSA told The Associated Press the drinking occurred at a restaurant in February and was reported to a website that allows employees to alert leadership of inappropriate behavior.

None of the marshals was scheduled for flight duty the day of the drinking. But the TSA said consumption of alcohol is forbidden anytime they are on the job.

The TSA didn't know if any had yet retained attorneys.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some of the marshals at the restaurant had their service weapons with them, the agency said.

Those being fired were required Friday to turn in their weapons and credentials.

"TSA holds all of its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has zero tolerance for misconduct in the workplace," said Nico Melendez, an agency spokesman. "TSA's decision to remove the individuals involved in the misconduct affirms our strong commitment to the highest standards of conduct and accountability."