John Ballantine Niven of Oyster Bay newly identified as 9/11 victim, NYC officials say

New York City officials said Thursday that the remains of an Oyster Bay man who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, have been identified through new DNA technology.

John Ballantine Niven, 44, is the 1,650 person to be identified as a victim of the terror attacks, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham said in a joint statement. The remains of 1,103 victims of the attack remain unidentified. A total of 2,753 victims lost their lives at the trade center.

According to online obituaries and news reports, Niven was an insurance executive at AON Risk Services, an insurance firm in the south tower of the trade center complex. He lived with his wife Ellen and their then 18-month old son Jack in Manhattan but on weekends escaped to their home in Oyster Bay, where Niven grew up.

“While the pain from the enormous losses on September 11th never leaves us, the possibility of new identification can offer solace to the families of victims,” Adams said.

According to Graham, forensic experts at the medical examiners office have been making recent identifications of victims through the use of next generation sequencing technology which is more sensitive and rapid then conventional DNA techniques.