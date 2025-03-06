New York City’s council speaker, Adrienne Adams, is planning to announce Thursday that she’s seeking the Democratic mayoral primary nomination, motivated to run by what she considers to be President Donald Trump endangering the city’s independence.

In a prepared statement, Adams did not mention by name the incumbent mayor, Eric Adams, but she clearly is referring to him, his criminal case and the arrangement he struck with the Trump administration to dismiss the indictment in exchange for help carrying out Trump’s immigration crackdown.

"New Yorkers can't afford to live here, City Hall is in chaos, and Donald Trump is corrupting our city's independence. It’s time to stand up," she said in the statement. "I never planned to run for mayor, but I’m not giving up on New York City. Our city deserves a leader that serves its people first and always, not someone focused on themselves and their own political interests. I’m a public servant, mother, Queens girl and I’m running for mayor. No drama, no nonsense — just my commitment to leading with competence and integrity."

She is the second newcomer in less than a week to the mayor’s race. On Saturday, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who is also originally from Queens, announced he is a mayoral candidate — and several opinion polls have shown he’s the front-runner.

He was first place in a poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University — with a double-digit lead — at 31%. Adrienne Adams was in seventh place, with 4%, which she tied with State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who is also from Queens. The mayor is in second place, with 11%, according to the poll.

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The primary election is in June.

Adrienne Adams, who isn’t related to Eric Adams, enters the race weeks after rumors that she was being nudged to run in order to blunt the prospect of an Andrew M. Cuomo mayoralty. Those who were pushing her to run considered the current field unlikely to be able to beat Cuomo, sources told Newsday last month.

Those who have been trying to recruit Adrienne Adams to run include the state’s attorney general, Letitia James; former Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens); and the activist preacher Al Sharpton, a source told Newsday last month.

The speaker, a 64-year-old Black woman who is from southeast Queens, is likely to draw outsize backing from some of the same voters as Cuomo and Adams, who throughout their political careers have counted on Black voters for their success.

If elected, she would be the city's first woman mayor.