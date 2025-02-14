NYC Mayor Adams, Trump border czar Tom Homan appear on 'Fox & Friends'

For the latest news developments from President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, visit our continuously updated blog at newsday.com/trump100days

The "Fox & Friends" morning show had an unusual duo on the guest couch Friday: New York City’s Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, and Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar.

The two were touting an agreement reached a day earlier for Adams to issue an executive order returning the exiled Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to the Rikers Island jail complex, from which agents had been booted a decade ago. Homan also hinted at "some other things that we don't really want to talk about in open areas because the city council will be putting roadblocks upon us."

As the segment was wrapping up, Homan issued a warning: "If he doesn't come through, I'll be back in New York City. And we won't be sitting on a couch. I'll be in his office, up his butt, saying ‘where the hell is the agreement we came to’?

The segment capped an extraordinary week: on Monday, Trump’s Department of Justice ordered Manhattan federal prosecutors to drop the corruption prosecution against Adams, in part so Adams could more fully help with immigration enforcement. On Tuesday, Adams delivered an address declaring that the case was over.

On Thursday, the chief prosecutor and several other officials refused to drop the case and quit in protest, and Trump’s No. 2 at the department ordered that prosecutors be themselves investigated over the refusal. That was the same day Adams announced that he and Homan had agreed to return the ICE agents to Rikers, despite the city’s sanctuary laws that led to them being exiled in the first place. All of that comes after months of Adams praising, defending and visiting Trump.

The structure of the Justice Department’s dismissal order — that the case be tossed "without prejudice," meaning it can be brought again if the department chooses — has led the prosecutor, good government groups, political rivals and even longtime allies to question whether Adams is now beholden to Trump and his agenda.

Adams says he's not trying to stymie deportations the way some other municipal leaders are.

"Let's be clear," Adams said on Fox. "I'm not standing in the way. I'm collaborating against so many others that don't want to collaborate."

What further steps Adams and Homan had discussed were not disclosed publicly.

Homan also criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul, an ally of Adams', who on Friday said nothing as Homan went on the attack.

"Governor Hochul is an embarrassment to the position she holds," Homan said, adding: "Governor Hochul, she needs to be removed."

Hochul spokesman Avi Small, asked for reaction to Homan’s comments, emailed: “New York State works with federal immigration authorities to apprehend and deport serious criminals, something a border czar should know. Governor Hochul has deployed unprecedented resources to strengthen our northern border, called on both parties in Washington to fix our broken immigration system, and is ready to work with any serious leader who is ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”

Small did not address Homan’s call for Hochul to be removed.

The case against Adams remains on the docket. He is set to stand trial in April on charges, to which he pleaded not guilty, that he defrauded the city’s campaign finance, as well as that he accepted illegal campaign donations from foreign sources and luxury travel in exchange for municipal favors.

Adams also appeared to endorse a further rollback of the city’s sanctuary city laws — although his spokesman Kayla Mamelak said that’s not what he meant.

Adams said: "What I asked the city council to do, change the bill that was already in place and modify it. That if you are committing a crime, that we should be able to collaborate with ICE, even on civil enforcement."