Whistleblower cop settles lawsuit with city for $600,000

New York City agreed on Tuesday to pay $600,000 to settle a lawsuit by a whistleblower cop who said he was committed to a psychiatric ward for six days in retaliation for revealing a quota system at the NYPD.

The settlement for Officer Adrian Schoolcraft also included back pay and benefits dating back to 2009, when he was suspended, that lawyers said would almost certainly push the total package over $1 million. Trial in the case was scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

Schoolcraft filed suit in 2010, claiming he had been dragged from his residence, declared an emotionally disturbed person and taken to Jamaica Hospital after revealing quotas and underreporting of crime numbers in the 81st Precinct in Brooklyn.

"We are pleased that we were able to reach a just and fair resolution of this dispute," a city spokesman said. "The settlement should not be construed as an admission that the city or any city employee engaged in wrongdoing. We believe this settlement is in the best interests of the city.

Schoolcraft issued no official statement, but a member of his legal team said, "It's definitely a vindication of his claims."