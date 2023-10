EMS Capt. Alison Russo was an FDNY paramedic from Huntington who was a 9/11 first responder. She was fatally stabbed a year ago on the job. On Wednesday, a plaque was dedicated in her honor — and an Astoria street near her Emergency Medical Service Station 49 was renamed "Alison Russo Way" in her memory. NewsdayTV's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone; Photo Credit: FDNY