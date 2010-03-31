American Airlines, NYC join forces

American Airlines and New York City’s tourism organization are joining forces to promote the airline and travel to the Big Apple.

The multimillion dollar two-year agreement means that the airline will encourage travel to New York by serving as an official carrier for the tourism group.

The deal includes $3.5 million for the tourism organization to use for marketing, and another $3 million in advertising and promotional support.

American also plans more than $30 million in airline terminal investments at John F. Kennedy and La Guardia airports.

American Airlines and American Eagle will add 13 new routes to and from those airports by the end of 2010.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

American is also partnering with JetBlue to offer their passengers international connections to American’s international flights.