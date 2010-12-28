Arrest in death of woman found in suitcase

A man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase outside a Manhattan building.

Police arrested a 55-year-old suspect on a charge of murder Monday in the slaying of Betty Williams, who was found strangled in a suitcase shortly after midnight Dec. 22.

Police did not say whether the suspect was the same man seen in a surveillance video wheeling the suitcase down a darkened street.

They didn’t say what relationship the suspect might have had with the 28-year-old Bronx victim.

Police say a passer-by rummaging through the trash outside the building on East 114th Street found the suitcase and called 911.

The building is about a block away from Rao’s Restaurant, a notable eatery in the neighborhood.