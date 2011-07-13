Arrest in killing shocks Aron's ex-wife

The ex-wife of the man accused in the abduction and killing of a Brooklyn boy said Wednesday that "never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined anything like this."

Deborah Kivel, 34, said she met the suspect, Levi Aron, after he moved from Brooklyn to Memphis, Tenn., in early 2006. The pair met on a Jewish dating site and they married that March, Kivel said.

They divorced about a year later, she said.

During their marriage, Kivel said, Aron never did anything to suggest he had such brutality in him.

He got along very well with her two children, now 13 and 10, Kivel said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I'm shocked. Devastated. Hurt. I mean, it was out of his character," she said. "It's just shock and utter disbelief."

-- amNewYork