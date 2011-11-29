Artists seek credit for NYC mural in Fiat ad

Some Bronx graffiti artists are angry that their mural was used without their permission in a car commercial featuring Jennifer Lopez.

The ad for the Fiat Cabrio has drawn criticism because some scenes where Lopez is supposedly driving through her old neighborhood in the Bronx were actually shot in Los Angeles.

The ad features a mural that says "I love the Bronx." The mural is by the graffiti artists TATS Cru, according to the New York Post.

TATS Cru artist Wilfredo Feliciano told the Post that no one from the group was contacted about using the mural. He says the image is copyrighted.

A spokeswoman for Fiat said the company is investigating whether the image was "appropriately secured."