Asylum-seeking migrants still camping out on sidewalks by Manhattan's Roosevelt Hotel

Asylum-seeking migrants from Latin America, Africa and beyond are camped out on blocks near Grand Central Terminal as Mayor Eric Adams declared earlier this week that New York City has run out of shelter for the influx. More than 100 migrants were waiting Wednesday afternoon outside the Roosevelt Hotel, the site of a city-run mass intake center, hoping to be processed into the homeless shelter system, which Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said earlier was caring for at least 56,200 migrants. Since last spring, almost 100,000 have come to the city, initially most having been bused here by U.S. border-state governors to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Although the busing continues, some migrants are now coming on their own. On Wednesday, Williams-Isom said that the city had helped about 1,300 apply for asylum; she said in May that “very few” had done so. Newsday reported in June that the vast majority won’t be eligible for asylum, but an unknown number will remain in the country anyway. On Wednesday afternoon, migrants stood, sat and rested behind police barricades. The musk of body odor hung in the air. Men washed themselves with bottled water. Others held umbrellas to block the scorching sun. Some placed prayer rugs on Vanderbilt Avenue and East 45th Street directed east to worship. A pizza shop nearby periodically handed out free slices. Families with children are being given priority access to shelter. Husband and wife José Nitro, age 35, and Ana Camargo, 33, arrived within the hour after a journey lasting a year from Colombia and Venezuela, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in December with stops to work in Florida, Pennsylvania and now New York City. Nitro left his country "because of the wave of crime and I had many threats because l am a former soldier from Colombia," he said through a Spanish translator. He is seeking asylum in the U.S., and he wants to work and to "be able to live in peace without being persecuted and threatened by gangs," Nitro said. “We spent many months walking and sleeping on the street. We ate when we could. The bad thing was when we entered Mexico, I was kidnapped there," he said. "Right now, I am only looking for help to have a roof, even if it is short and to be able to work and go to a room with my wife alone," he said.

