Biden administration expands program granting protective status to Venezuelan migrants in U.S., enabling them to get work permits

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it will expand a program that grants Venezuelan migrants already living in the United States temporary protected status to live and work in the country legally.

The move comes after months of New York lawmakers, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, pressing the federal government to expand the so-called TPS designation to Venezuelans — a group that compromises the largest bloc of asylum-seeking migrants arriving in New York, according to federal officials.

Hochul and other Democratic lawmakers have argued that the temporary designation will allow migrants to work legally and pay for their own housing, all as New York City and state officials look to ease the ongoing strain on the city’s shelter system.

Previously, only Venezuelans who arrived in the U.S. before March 2021 qualified for TPS, but under the new designation those who were here on or before July 31 of this year will be eligible for the designation, a Department of Homeland Security official said in a call with reporters on Wednesday.

Some 472,000 Venezuelans are expected to be newly eligible for the program, according to the official.

The TPS program was established in 1990 to provide humanitarian status to migrants living in the U.S. who hailed from countries deemed unsafe to live and work due to natural disasters and political turmoil. Migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua are currently among those also eligible for TPS status, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The announcement regarding Venezuelans came as President Joe Biden wrapped up a three-day visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Biden met briefly with Hochul at a reception he hosted Tuesday evening, where the governor said she continued to repeat her demands for more federal assistance.

On Wednesday evening, Hochul praised the Biden administration’s announcement.

“After my productive conversation with President Biden last night, I’m grateful the federal government has acted so speedily to grant one of our top priorities: providing Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelan asylum-seekers and migrants who have already arrived in this country,” Hochul said in a statement. “There’s more work to do as we address this crisis, but the State of New York is prepared to immediately begin the process of signing people up for work authorization and getting them into jobs so they can become self-sufficient.”

Biden did not hold any meetings with New York City Mayor Eric Adams who has been highly critical of the administration’s response to the migrant crisis.

Adams, when asked about not meeting with the president while Biden was in town, told Fox’s “Good Day New York” on Wednesday that he would continue to raise his concerns about the federal response to date.

"There’s an authentic communication style that I have and sometimes that offends people," Adams said. "But I'm not going to be dishonest to New Yorkers and finding a word in a thesaurus that makes you sound politically correct. We are in trouble."

In a statement Wednesday night, Adams said he called the White House personally to give thanks for the latest TPS development, but urged that the designation to be extended to migrants from other countries.

“I am hopeful that we can continue to partner with President Biden to extend Temporary Protected Status to the tens of thousands of other migrants in our care from other countries," Adams said.

The city has processed more than 110,000 migrants since last spring, with about 60,000 still under the city’s care, according to figures from the Adams administration.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) who was among the New York congressional Democrats who pressed the White House to expand TPS to recent Venezuelan migrants, said in a statement Wednesday that the designation “will ultimately relieve some of the pressure on our city and state."