De Blasio, reporters laugh it up at annual Inner Circle event

Mayor Bill de Blasio skewered his habitual tardiness, along with other foibles, for the annual Inner Circle roast dinner by present and former New York City political journalists.

With help from video and in-person cameos from comedian Louis CK and Comedy Central's "The Nightly Show" host Larry Wilmore, de Blasio took to the stage of the New York Hilton ballroom just before midnight Saturday to poke fun at himself and his stumbles of the past year -- and poke back at the press.

Louis CK, in a skit that translated de Blasio's supposed true thoughts, said: "Is there anybody more useless than a reporter? He hates those people. Just get out of the [expletive] way. OK? You wield power and add nothing," the comedian said. "If you weren't here, he would fix everything in three [expletive] days."

De Blasio also presided over a mock quiz show called "Who Knows Bill de' Best," pitting his wife, Chirlane McCray, against a top aide, Phil Walzak.

"What time do I get out of bed in the morning?" de Blasio asked, a not-so-veiled reference to his documented difficulty in getting to scheduled events on time.

Neither had an easy answer.

In another skit, de Blasio donned an 18th century waistcoat and powdered wig to skewer the Democratic National Committee for failing to award the 2016 convention to his beloved Brooklyn. A pair of leaders of a newly independent United States were shown to be more enamored of cheesesteaks than de Blasio's pitch for artisanal mutton.

The annual Inner Circle Show has roasted every administration since 1923. The first two acts lampoon the mayor, governor and national events in song, dance and skits by reporters. By tradition, the third and final act belongs to the mayor himself, who makes light of his own missteps and the City Hall press corps who covers him. The event this year, "Going to Pot," is expected to raise more than $100,000 for city charities.

The dinner attracted a who's who of New York politics, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, Sen. Charles Schumer, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, and of course, de Blasio.

In addition to scorching himself on his well-known penchant for lateness, de Blasio satirized periodic -- and always-denied -- rumors of present-day marijuana smoking, as well as the disdain in which he is held by some of the city's upper crust on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

De Blasio's rebuttal recalled an incident from last year, in which he ate pizza with utensils. Even de Blasio's comedic partner was aghast at that faux pas.

"You don't eat pizza with a knife and fork," Louis CK said. "Tell me you don't."