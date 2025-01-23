Black Sunday firefighter deaths, including 2 from Long Island, recalled on 20-year anniversary

FDNY firefighter Dennis Meyran, 36, of Wantagh, was 16 when his father, Lt. Curtis Meyran, was one of three firefighters killed during two separate fires Jan. 23, 2005, on what would become known as "Black Sunday." Curtis Meyran, 46, of Malverne, was killed after leading the crew of six firefighters to a four-story Bronx tenement building. They became trapped by the fire in an illegally converted apartment and had to jump through the window, falling to the ground 50 feet down. Now his son, Dennis, who recently graduated from probationary school, is trying to carry on his father's legacy while stationed in Queens. "He inspired me just by being a hero. I just remember how much everyone loved him at the firehouse and that drives on his memory," Meyran said after joining hundreds of firefighters, survivors and family members Thursday at the Bronx firehouse for Engine Co. 46 and Ladder Co. 27, to remember that tragic day. "I'm happy his legacy lives on through me. I'm proud to be part of the department. It's truly an honor for me," Meyran said. "I just want to fill my dad's shoes. I want to live up to his legacy, you know, do what he did and paying it forward." The three firefighter deaths that day marked the first time since 1918 that FDNY lives were lost at two separate fires or emergencies in the same day, according to FDNY Lt. Jack Meara. Richard T. Scalfani, 37, of Queens, who died while battling a two-alarm fire in East New York, Brooklyn, was honored during a separate memorial service Thursday in Brooklyn. The firefighters at the Bronx fire killed after jumping from the fourth-floor window were Curtis Meyran and John Bellew, of Pearl River, who died at the scene. On that same team was Joseph DiBernardo, 40, of Miller Place, who was seriously injured after jumping from the Bronx building, and died six years later on Nov. 22, 2011, from an accidental overdose of painkillers after undergoing multiple surgeries to reconstruct his legs and feet. The other three firefighters — Gene Stolowski, Jeff Cool and Brendan Cawley — were seriously injured, but survived. "Twenty years ago, this department experienced a terrible tragedy. Several members were lost to us at two separate fires," the Rev. Joseph Hoffman said. "They went into dangerous situations to make sure that others were safe. They did this unselfishly and generously, thinking only about saving other people. They were people of service, answering the bell and call to serve was all that mattered." Cool, who is now retired upstate, said his son, also Jeff, also joined the department. He now wears DiBernardo's badge after he was granted permission from the family. Cool revisited the building with other survivors and recounted responding that day where he credited DiBernardo for saving his life. He said he had an evacuation rope after three other firefighters had jumped to the ground. DiBernardo said he would hold the rope while Cool wrapped it around himself and went out the window. "It's surreal, you know, to look up there, and fire's blowing out over my head … I had a rope, and I had nowhere to tie it but by the grace of God, Joey DiBernardo, my partner that day, said, 'Throw me the rope.' After a quick argument, he goes, 'You got a wife, kids. You go first,' " Cool said. "And I threw him one end of the rope, and I wrapped the other end around me, and I rolled out the window. And I fell down to the ground. I broke every bone in my body, but by the grace of God, I'm still here today, but it's because of that rope and Joey DiBernardo." DiBernardo's parents started a memorial foundation in their son's honor, which has raised money for training and equipment for firefighters on Long Island and around the country, fire officials said. The fires led to protracted civil and criminal litigation against the Bronx building's management and owner, as well as the city, and changes at the FDNY. FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said the department has "asked the tough questions" following the fire, regarding equipment and procedures. "Today, we mark the 20th year since Black Sunday's fire that occurred on a day not unlike today, with snow on the ground, freezing cold temperatures and the weather created a chaotic condition for the firefighters, frozen hydrants, problems getting water on the fire," Tucker said. "How can we do better? What do we need more of? How can we best remember these brave members and preserve their legacies and ensure that future firefighters, current firefighters are safe?" he said. "We've made many necessary changes in training and procedure," Tucker said. "We did this to protect their legacy of bravery, of courage, of valor."

FDNY firefighter Dennis Meyran, 36, of Wantagh, was 16 when his father, Lt. Curtis Meyran, was one of three firefighters killed during two separate fires Jan. 23, 2005, on what would become known as "Black Sunday."

Curtis Meyran, 46, of Malverne, was killed after leading the crew of six firefighters to a four-story Bronx tenement building. They became trapped by the fire in an illegally converted apartment and had to jump through the window, falling to the ground 50 feet down.

Lt. Curtis Meyran was killed in the Jan. 23, 2005, Bronx fire. Credit: Dave Sanders

Now his son, Dennis, who recently graduated from probationary school, is trying to carry on his father's legacy while stationed in Queens.

"He inspired me just by being a hero. I just remember how much everyone loved him at the firehouse and that drives on his memory," Meyran said after joining hundreds of firefighters, survivors and family members Thursday at the Bronx firehouse for Engine Co. 46 and Ladder Co. 27, to remember that tragic day.

"I'm happy his legacy lives on through me. I'm proud to be part of the department. It's truly an honor for me," Meyran said. "I just want to fill my dad's shoes. I want to live up to his legacy, you know, do what he did and paying it forward."

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The three firefighter deaths that day marked the first time since 1918 that FDNY lives were lost at two separate fires or emergencies in the same day, according to FDNY Lt. Jack Meara.

Richard T. Scalfani, 37, of Queens, who died while battling a two-alarm fire in East New York, Brooklyn, was honored during a separate memorial service Thursday in Brooklyn.

The firefighters at the Bronx fire killed after jumping from the fourth-floor window were Curtis Meyran and John Bellew, of Pearl River, who died at the scene.

On that same team was Joseph DiBernardo, 40, of Miller Place, who was seriously injured after jumping from the Bronx building, and died six years later on Nov. 22, 2011, from an accidental overdose of painkillers after undergoing multiple surgeries to reconstruct his legs and feet.

Joseph DiBernardo Jr., from Rescue 3 in the Bronx, gets promoted to lieutenant during an FDNY promotion ceremony in 2005. It was the first time DiBernardo was able to walk without help after being injured in the January fires that killed two other firefighters. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

The other three firefighters — Gene Stolowski, Jeff Cool and Brendan Cawley — were seriously injured, but survived.

"Twenty years ago, this department experienced a terrible tragedy. Several members were lost to us at two separate fires," the Rev. Joseph Hoffman said. "They went into dangerous situations to make sure that others were safe. They did this unselfishly and generously, thinking only about saving other people. They were people of service, answering the bell and call to serve was all that mattered."

Cool, who is now retired upstate, said his son, also Jeff, also joined the department. He now wears DiBernardo's badge after he was granted permission from the family.

Cool revisited the building with other survivors and recounted responding that day where he credited DiBernardo for saving his life.

He said he had an evacuation rope after three other firefighters had jumped to the ground. DiBernardo said he would hold the rope while Cool wrapped it around himself and went out the window.

"It's surreal, you know, to look up there, and fire's blowing out over my head … I had a rope, and I had nowhere to tie it but by the grace of God, Joey DiBernardo, my partner that day, said, 'Throw me the rope.' After a quick argument, he goes, 'You got a wife, kids. You go first,' " Cool said.

"And I threw him one end of the rope, and I wrapped the other end around me, and I rolled out the window. And I fell down to the ground. I broke every bone in my body, but by the grace of God, I'm still here today, but it's because of that rope and Joey DiBernardo."

DiBernardo's parents started a memorial foundation in their son's honor, which has raised money for training and equipment for firefighters on Long Island and around the country, fire officials said.

The fires led to protracted civil and criminal litigation against the Bronx building's management and owner, as well as the city, and changes at the FDNY.

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said the department has "asked the tough questions" following the fire, regarding equipment and procedures.

"Today, we mark the 20th year since Black Sunday's fire that occurred on a day not unlike today, with snow on the ground, freezing cold temperatures and the weather created a chaotic condition for the firefighters, frozen hydrants, problems getting water on the fire," Tucker said.

"How can we do better? What do we need more of? How can we best remember these brave members and preserve their legacies and ensure that future firefighters, current firefighters are safe?" he said.

"We've made many necessary changes in training and procedure," Tucker said. "We did this to protect their legacy of bravery, of courage, of valor."