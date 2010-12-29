Bloomberg: 'Extremely dissatisfied' with post-storm emergency response

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he’s “extremely dissatisfied” with how the city’s emergency response system performed during the post-Christmas blizzard.

Ambulances got stuck in the snow trying to answer 911 calls and more than 49,000 calls swamped 911 operators in one day. That’s the 6th busiest day in the system’s history.

The mayor says the city needs to focus on clearing unplowed streets after the storm and “we’ll do the post-mortem afterwards.”

New York’s sanitation commissioner says most of the streets in the still-snowbound city will be plowed by 7 p.m., with every last one done by tomorrow morning.

Residential streets throughout the city remained untouched by snow plows Wednesday morning.