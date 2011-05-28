Boy, 4, killed in NYC dog attack

A young boy is dead after he was attacked by a dog inside his Brooklyn home.

Police said 4-year-old Jayelin Graham suffered horrifying wounds to his head, neck and torso when he was mauled by a pit bull in his mother’s apartment in the borough’s Brownsville section. The attack happened at around 9:15 p.m.

Neighbors said they rushed to help after hearing the boy’s mother screaming.

Several told reporters the dog was a known menace that terrified everyone on the block

The superintendent in the building told the Daily News that the dog belonged to a man who lived with the boy’s mother.