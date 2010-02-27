Bronx woman fatally stabbed early Saturday

A Bronx woman's life ended with screams and stab wounds in a neighbor's apartment early Saturday morning, police and sources said.

A 32-year-old woman was in custody and undergoing psychiatric evaluation Saturday after police found her upstairs neighbor, Magdelena Cordero, 33, stabbed multiple times in the suspect's apartment, police said. The two lived in the same building on Kingsbridge Terrace in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

Cordero and the suspect had been visiting the victim's fourth-floor apartment with a man and another woman Friday night, a source said. The two left, possibly to buy something to smoke, and returned to the suspect's second-floor apartment, the source said. A neighbor across the hall heard screams and called 911, the source said.

Cops responding to the 911 call discovered Cordero at the suspect's apartment at about 2 a.m. Emergency personnel transported her to North Central Bronx Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, whom police have not identified, has not been charged.

A woman answering the phone listed to the victim's address hung up after being called by a reporter.