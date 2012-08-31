Cardinal Dolan blesses workers fixing cathedral

Trading his skull cap for a hard hat, Cardinal Timothy Dolan sprinkled holy water and blessed the workers restoring St. Patrick's Cathedral on Thursday.

"God protect and guide our devoted workers," said Dolan, as construction workers in bright orange vests gathered outside.

"God bless the laborer," the cardinal added before embracing the crew of about 30 men with hugs and hearty handshakes.

"I want to be with you guys before this Labor Day weekend and offer my gratitude for your hard work because I can see it in your eyes," he said. "I can see you feel you are part of something . . ., helping God re-create the world. I sense that this work enlivens your faith and that makes us proud and faithful."

Dolan promised the workers a barbecue "at my house" when the five-year, $175 million project is completed.

Laborer Peter Sales, 49, of Greenlawn said he was moved by the cardinal's words.

"This makes my job feel a lot better," he said. "We are all very happy to be here."

Sales said he and other workers are thrilled to be able to hear the daily Masses.

"It's beautiful. We can hear the Mass in the attic," said Eddie King, 53, of Highland. "As a Catholic working here, it's innately spiritual and incredible."

The exterior of the Fifth Avenue cathedral is covered with scaffolds and black netting that will ultimately reach to the ornate spires.

The project was begun in the spring with a low-pressure power washing of the church's facade to restore the exterior to its original white.

Stained-glass windows, featuring more than 2,800 individual panels, are being cleaned and repaired. The cathedral's massive pipe organ has been removed for cleaning and polishing.

Within the next two months, the 133-year-old landmark's two front bronze doors -- each 22 feet high and 8 feet wide -- will be removed for refurbishing.

More than 300 pews will also be restored, taken out of the church intermittently. Chairs will be set up for parishioners to avoid interrupting daily services.

The cathedral, a national historic landmark, draws an estimated 5.5 million visitors a year.