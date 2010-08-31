Caroline Giuliani’s NYC case set for dismissal

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s daughter is on track to get her cosmetics-store shoplifting case dismissed if she does a day of community service.

A Manhattan judge adjourned Caroline Giuliani’s case Tuesday in contemplation of dismissal. It means the case will be closed and sealed if Giuliani completes the volunteer work and stays out of trouble for six months.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office says that’s the outcome of the vast majority of first-time, low-dollar-value shoplifting arrests — not a special deal for the daughter of the former federal prosecutor who became a law-and-order mayor.

The 20-year-old Harvard University student was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of pocketing about $100 worth of makeup at a Sephora store.