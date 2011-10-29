Central Park sees snowiest October on record

Authorities say New York City's Central Park is seeing its snowiest October on record.

National Weather Service spokesman Chris Vaccaro says 1.3 inches of snow had fallen at the park as of 2 p.m. Saturday, making this the snowiest October there since records began being kept in 1869. That's also a record for the date of Oct. 29.

Vaccaro says it's the first time observers at the park have measured an inch or more of snow.

Snow was continuing to fall in the city Saturday, meaning the record will grow.

The snowfall is part of a storm that's expected to dump anywhere from a dusting of snow to about 10 inches along the East Coast.