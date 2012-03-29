City Council condemns Florida authorities

More than a dozen City Council members gathered in front of City Hall Wednesday in hooded sweatshirts and holding up Skittles and ice tea in tribute to slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin.

Council members later passed a resolution condemning Florida authorities for what they called an "inadequate" investigation into the shooting and demanding an examination of stand-your-ground laws nationwide.

"I hope it sends an immediately clear message to all the authorities in Florida that what happened on Feb. 26 is outrageous," said Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who was among the members wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Martin, a 17-year-old African-American, was walking unarmed through a gated community in Sanford, Fla., when he was shot by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. Martin was returning to his father's home from a convenience store dressed in a hoodie.

Zimmerman told police the teen attacked him first and that he fired in self-defense. Reports this week said police had insufficient evidence to file manslaughter charges, although an investigation continues.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Council members Wednesday also spoke about ending racial profiling.

"There is nothing about me in this hoodie that's suspicious," said Councilwoman Letitia James (D-Fort Greene).

Another rally for Martin is planned at Union Square on April 10, when the case will go to a Florida grand jury.