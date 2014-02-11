Column: De Blasio's State of the City speech sets formal tone

Viewed through the lens of the day’s spot news, there were two key angles in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s first State of the City speech.

For one, he called for the issuance of municipal ID cards — this year — to help the undocumented out of the “shadows” of city life.

For another, he dug into his position that top city earners must be taxed to support pre-K — even as powerful state Senate GOP leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) said he would keep it from coming to a vote.

Overall, the presentation at LaGuardia Community College on the downscale side of Long Island City struck some political regulars in the audience as informal, low-key, even mild.

Less than five weeks into de Blasio’s term, the public was hearing a variation of his inaugural address and subsequent public statements. To the degree all these “state-of” speeches are public shows, this one contrasted sharply with the years of fanfare-filled Bloomberg administration events that had more than a bit of the feel of the presidential version.

One former City Hall staffer and consultant noted the 42-minute speech was devoid of shout-outs to his new team of deputies and commissioners, of guests to be honored from the audience, and of any sneak preview of his first budget proposal due out tomorrow.

“It was ‘love me, trust me,’” the spectator said. “That’s him.”

But de Blasio earned plaudits from others among City Hall’s permanent cadre of lobbyists, lawmakers, consultants and bureaucrats who came out for the event.

“Mercifully short, and he stuck to his goals,” said one elected official, citing his call for a hike in minimum wage above the state rate. Added a longtime consultant: “He had an ease greeting people that Bloomberg didn’t — and he didn’t butcher names like Bloomberg did.”

Even as de Blasio repeated previous themes and goals, there were interesting changes of emphasis.

Aware that big players in Albany oppose his tax proposal, de Blasio added to his usual pitch a key piece of the story of state aid to city schools.

“If there are extra resources in the state budget, we must remember that the State Court of Appeals ruled several years ago,” he said, “that the children of this city deserve billions more in educational resources, and now is the time to provide it.”

Having said before that he favored an ID card plan, de Blasio pushed expectations forward yesterday by vowing: “We will reach out to all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status issuing municipal ID cards available to all New Yorkers this year.”

For details, watch Wednesday’s budget release.

Dan Janison is a Newsday columnist.