Column: Google Chromebooks in the notebook market

"You can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Forty percent of all people know that."

-- Homer Simpson

I don't care what all those headlines are telling you, Google Chromebooks did not account for 21% of US

notebook sales this year.

Anyone who tells you otherwise has no appreciation for details or fine print.

Wait, what are we talking about here?

On Dece. 23, market research firm NPD issued a press release detailing computing device trends, the most compelling of which was a boom in Google Chromebook sales.

Year-to-date through November, Chromebooks accounted for 21% of notebook sales and 8% of overall computer and tablet sales, up from basically nothing in 2012.

