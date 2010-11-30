Commuters wary as Rockefeller Tree draws a crowd

The signs of Christmas are hard to miss around Rockefeller Center.

On Tuesday night, throngs will gather for a ceremony to light the 74-foot Norway spruce there. It ushers in a season that brings mixed blessings for Manhattan residents and workers.

A straightforward commute can turn into an obstacle course.

Vanessa Ortiz says she uses a “bobbing and weaving” technique to cut through the midtown

crowds.

Jim Detmer still thinks the holiday season is exciting. Detmer says some people are too

“uptight” and “just need to relax.”

The lighting ceremony will feature live performances by Sheryl Crow, Josh Groban, Jessica

Simpson, British singer Katherine Jenkins and teen pop star Charice.

This year’s tree was donated by Peter and Stephanie Acton of Mahopac, N.Y.