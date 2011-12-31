Cops: 3 shot, 1 fatally, in Bronx; no arrests

Police say a shooting in the Bronx has left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 2 a.m. Saturday discovered three people with gunshot wounds in the lobby of a Fordham Heights building.

Police say 19-year-old Shaneek Young was shot three times in the torso and once in the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back and an 18-year-old man was shot once in the leg. Both were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have not disclosed a possible motive. The investigation continues.