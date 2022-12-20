Rising virus cases mean New Yorkers should mask up, get latest COVID vaccine, test regularly, Mayor Eric Adams says

A surge of three viruses — COVID-19, flu, and RSV — has led Mayor Eric Adams to urge people in New York City to mask up, get updated vaccines and test regularly, he said Tuesday.

Wearing a face mask at a City Hall news conference, Adams promoted the availability of testing for flu, RSV and Tamiflu prescriptions.

Regarding flu, Adams said: "The numbers are higher than is traditionally is around this year, when you combine it with the other elements that we're facing — the other RSVs, COVID-19, it just make it extremely challenging for New Yorkers, but we can get it done right if we get covered and we do it right."

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But for very young children and older adults, it may cause bronchiolitis, which affects the smaller airways of the lungs

Adams also announced that kids ages 6 months through 4 years old can get the updated COVID-19 vaccine at all public hospitals.

He said there were 250 walk-up sites for free at-home COVID-19 tests.

"If you test and you find yourself positive, it's best to just stay home," he said.

Adams appeared at the City Hall news conference with New York City health officials who are overseeing the city's response.

"The fact is," Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, "this holiday season, our city like the country, is expecting unusually high and concurrent spikes of COVID-19 and other seasonal infections especially influenza and RSV." He showed a slide with the COVID-19 test positivity that has been slowly increasing.

Cases of RSV have been declining after spiking recently, but cases of flu have shown "a pretty dramatic incline and a much earlier onset of flu cases than really we've ever seen before, encouragingly this week, we're starting to see a little bit of a flattening in transmission but it's still too early to tell whether we've hit our peak."

Check back for more on this developing story.