NYC crane collapses during fire injuring at least 6, officials say

A crane collapsed Wednesday morning on Manhattan’s far West Side after a fire sent debris hurtling to the street below, injuring at least six people, including two firefighters, according to New York City officials.

Mayor Eric Adams said just after 9:15 a.m. that the fire had yet to be extinguished.

“We had a fire on top of one of our cranes," Adams said. "Thank God that the injuries to four individuals were minor."

Two firefighters and four others were injured, according to the FDNY.

Among the injuries were a 31-year-old teacher and a 49-year-old man, said City Councilman Erik Bottcher, who represents the area.

The collapse occurred at 550 10th Ave., near West 41st Street, the FDNY said.

Viral video shows smoke emanating from the top of the crane and its top collapsing, striking a building and then the street.

The call came in about 7:24 a.m. for a fire in the engine compartment above the roof line, about 45 stories up. During the firefighting response, the boom and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground, the FDNY said.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze on a crane that burns at 10th Ave and West 41st Street in Manhattan on Wednesday. Credit: Craig Ruttle

Neighboring buildings were evacuated, and firefighters worked from those buildings to extinguish the blaze.

More than 200 firefighters and medics responded to the scene.

Bottcher said the crane was next to a residential high-rise tower.

The building, which is under construction, is 54 stories tall and intended for mixed use, according to the city building commissioner, Jimmy Oddo.

The FDNY said that the crane operator was lifting 16 tons of concrete at the time.

The crane operator, seeing the fire, tried to extinguish it but was overwhelmed and had to exit the cab, according to the FDNY.

Typically, a crane has a beam jutting out, carrying the weight of the concrete. That weight is attached by a cable, and as fire nears the cable, the cable can weaken and loosen to a point where it loses strength, potentially causing a collapse, the FDNY said.

First responders at the scene in Manhattan on Wednesday where a crane collapsed. Credit: Craig Ruttle

Oddo said the city is looking into what happened as well as the project’s general contractor and those involved in the crane operations.

Adams said the city was fortunate that the collapse happened earlier in the morning before more people were in the area.“ As you see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.