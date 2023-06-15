Bill de Blasio fined nearly $500G for misusing NYPD security detail during 2019 presidential bid

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio was ordered Thursday to pay nearly $500,000 for misusing his NYPD security detail to travel during his failed run in 2019 for U.S. president.

It's the largest fine ever issued by New York City's Conflicts of Interest Board, which ruled that de Blasio, who was mayor from 2014 to 2020, violated the municipal charter by using public money to pay for the security detail's travel expenses between May 2019 and September 2019, when he dropped out with support of 1% of those polled.

For breaking the law, de Blasio was ordered to pay a $155,000 fine and reimburse the city $319,794.20, the cost of the cops' travel. The money must be paid within 30 days.

In a statement, the board said de Blasio's lawyer had sought, and then ignored, formal advice from the board about whether he could use the security detail on the taxpayer's tab. The public could pay the cops' salaries and overtime but not their travel, the board had advised.

The city charter prohibits using taxpayer funds for political campaigns.

"Respondent's conduct plainly violates this prohibition," a board decision said, referring to de Blasio. "Although there is a City purpose in the City paying for an NYPD security detail for the City's Mayor, including the security detail's salary and overtime, there is no City purpose in paying for the extra expenses incurred by that NYPD security detail to travel at a distance from the City to accompany the Mayor or his family on trips for his campaign for President of the United States. The Board advised Respondent to this effect prior to his campaign; Respondent disregarded the Board's advice."

De Blasio or his wife, Chirlane McCray, took 31 out-of-state trips, according to the board's ruling.

In a tweeted statement, one of de Blasio's lawyers, Andrew Celli, criticized the board's ruling by echoing an argument de Blasio's lawyers had unsuccessfully made earlier — that requiring a mayor to pay for his security detail's travel would encourage mayors to forego security altogether.

"In this time of unprecedented threats of political violence, the COIB's reckless and arbitrary ruling threatens the safety and security of our democratically-elected public servants," the statement says. "It is an affront to the professionalism of the NYPD, and it undermines the City's compelling interest in allowing its high officials to travel safely anywhere in the world."

De Blasio, who teaches at Harvard and NYU, couldn't be reached for comment.