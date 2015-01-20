Delta Flight 468 checked at Kennedy Airport after bomb threat, authorities say

An anonymous threat Monday night warning of a bomb on a Delta flight prompted officials to check two of the airlines' planes at Kennedy Airport, authorities said.

Delta officials said a threat was called in to another airline about Delta Flight 468.

Delta operates two aircraft with that flight number: San Francisco to New York/JFK and New York/JFK to Tel Aviv, said Lindsay McDuff, a Delta spokeswoman.

Both aircraft were cleared of any threats, McDuff said.

Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo told The Associated Press that the telephoned threat was made while the plane from San Francisco was still in the air.

The San Francisco flight arrived at Kennedy Airport at 7:58 p.m. and was immediately inspected, he said. There were 171 passengers aboard the Boeing 757.

The Tel Aviv-bound jet, which was scheduled to depart the airport at 9:23 p.m., was inspected before its departure. There were 215 passengers aboard the Boeing 777.

The FBI is investigating the threat, Transportation Security Administration officials said.

Passengers from the San Francisco flight were taken by bus to the main terminal where they were to be interviewed, Pentangelo said. There had been no injuries or arrests reported, he said Monday night.