Delta flight from Miami to New York diverted

A Delta flight going from Miami to New York landed safely at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport instead because it failed to achieve adequate cabin pressure after takeoff.

Airport officials said Delta flight 173, an MD-88 jet, had 142 passengers and five crewmembers aboard and it landed in Fort Lauderdale at 8:15 a.m.

Delta Airlines spokesman Anthony Black says the plane was diverted as a cautionary measure.

The flight had a scheduled departure of 7 a.m. and was to arrive in New York at 10 a.m.

Another MD-88 was provided for the passengers.