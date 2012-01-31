Design chosen for NYC AIDS memorial park

A design called "Infinite Forest" is being proposed for an AIDS memorial park in Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

The design by a team of architects at Studio a+i features groves of trees and mirrored glass surfaces.

It won a competition held by a group campaigning to place a memorial in a triangle across from the former St. Vincent's Hospital.

The Rudin Management Company, which bought the land after the hospital's bankruptcy, has already received partial city approval to place a park in the space. If the plans are changed substantially, that approval process would have to begin again.

Bill Rudin says the park design that's on track for approval allows for a commemoration of those impacted by AIDS. He says his company will continue working "with all stakeholders." -- AP